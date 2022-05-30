2 Dead, 19 Taken to Hospital After Major Crash in Lincoln, Nebraska

Two people were killed and 19 others taken to hospital following a major crash in Lincoln, Nebraska, police said Monday. The incident appeared to unfold as an "Americruise" event was taking place.

It was not immediately clear whether the deadly incident was connected to the event.

The Lincoln Police Department said in a tweet at around 1:30 a.m. ET Monday morning that officers were investigating a "fatality accident" after receiving initial reports of multiple vehicles crashing into a large crowd.

It later said two "female occupants" had been killed in the incident, with 19 others transported to hospital.Of those, police said one was in critical condition and the other 18 people were believed to be in non-life threatening condition.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read more at NBCNews.com.