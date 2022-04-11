A pair of chocolate treats have been recalled in the United States due to fears they could be contaminated with salmonella.

The American arm of Italy's Ferrero Group issued a voluntary recall last week of two products: the Kinder Happy Moments Milk Chocolate and Crispy Wafers Assortment and the Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket. Salmonella typhimurium was detected inside a Belgium facility where they were made, and cases of salmonella have been reported in Europe from products made at that site.

More than than 60 people in the United Kingdom, mostly young children, were infected from an outbreak linked to Kinder's Surprise eggs, the BBC reported. There have been no reported cases of illness stemming from Kinder treats in the United States.

Salmonella is most dangerous for young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems, and can cause serious infections or death. Even people who are otherwise healthy and become infected may get a fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomitting or abdominal pain.

The two sets of chocolates were sold at 14 Big Y stores in Connecticut and Massachusetts, and at Costco and BJ's Wholesale Club in San Francisco's Bay Area and Northern Nevada, according to the release.

"Ferrero deeply regrets this situation," the company said in a statement. "We take food safety extremely seriously and every step we have taken has been guided by our commitment to consumer care."

For the Kinder Happy Moments wafers, the best by date for the affected batch is July 18, 2022, which can be found on the back panel. It includes the lot codes 48RUP334, 48RUP335, 48RUP336 and 48RUP337, and the UPC Code and Location of 09800 52025.

The Chocolate Treats Basket has a best by date of July 30, 2022, which can be found on the bottom of the package. It has the lot codes of 03L 018AR – 306 and UPC Code of 09800 60209.

Customers who purchased any of the affected products should not eat the chocolate. Ferrero advises them to contact its customer service line from Monday - Friday 9 a.m.- to 6 p.m. EST at 1-800-688-3552 or visit ferreronorthamerica.com/contact-US-residents for a refund.