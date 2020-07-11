mcallen

2 Officers Killed in Texas Shootout, Authorities Say

By The Associated Press

NBC News

Two police officers were shot and killed Saturday in McAllen after reportedly responding to a disturbance call, authorities said.

The police officers were shot on the south side of the city and transported to an area hospital, said Lt. Christopher Olivarez, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety. A suspect in the shooting was also shot, though that person's condition was not immediately available.

"We have lost two brave public servants who sought only to keep peace in our City," McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez told The (McAllen) Monitor.

Olivarez said DPS sent troopers to secure the scene after the McAllen Police Department asked them for assistance. He said his agency received a call about the incident around 4:30 p.m.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tweeted that his office will provide the McAllen Police Department with any help needed.

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-McAllen) said in a statement that receiving news of the officers' deaths was "devastating."

"This is devastating news to our community. My heart breaks for these fallen officers and their families," Gonzalez said in the statement. "They served McAllen bravely and honorably and I will keep them in my prayers."

An investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

