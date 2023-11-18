2 people charged with murder after missing 4-year-old Kentucky girl's body believed to be found, authorities say

Two people in Kentucky have been arrested in connection with an alleged murder after authorities said they believed they found the body of a 4-year-old girl who was reported missing this week but has not been seen since September.

A body believed to be Chloe Darnel was discovered and sent to the medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for an autopsy and positive identification, according to a Friday statement from the Whitley County Sheriff Department's Facebook page.

In addition to murder, Brittany Slaughter, 24, and Adam Hayes, 34, both of Williamsburg, Kentucky, are charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence, according to the sheriff’s department. Slaughter had custody of Chloe, the sheriff’s department said.

In a verified GoFundMe page for Chloe, her last name is spelled differently than how it was spelled by the sheriff’s department.

Chloe “was a bright happy child" who was met with an "unhappy ending," according to the GoFundMe account, which was organized by a family member. Slaughter is Chloe's aunt, according to the fundraiser.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com here.

