2 people shot at Potomac High School in Maryland

A shooting took place at Potomac High School in Maryland on Saturday morning, police said.

Prince George's County police confirmed that two people were shot. One of those victims died at the hospital.

Officers & investigators are at Potomac HS in Oxon Hill for a shooting outside at a sporting event. Right now there are 2 victims. Active search for the suspect who fled after the shooting. We will update as soon as possible when info is confirmed. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) June 15, 2024

The shooting took place at a youth football tournament, hosted to raise awareness for brain cancer, according to an Instagram post advertising the event.

One of the victims, an adult man, was found in the bleachers with a gunshot wound. That man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The other victim is a child, whose age was not shared. That child was also taken to the hospital, but their injuries were "non-life-threatening" according to Prince George's County police.

Police are looking for the suspected shooter, who fled the area after the shooting.

The reason for the shooting is not yet clear.

