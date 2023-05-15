northern Virginia

2 Staffers Attacked With Baseball Bat at Rep. Connolly's Virginia Office

The suspect entered the office armed with a bat

By Matthew Stabley

Two members of U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly’s staff were assaulted with a baseball bat at his office in Fairfax Monday morning, city of Fairfax police said.

“An individual entered my district office armed with a baseball bat and asked for me before committing an act of violence against two members of my staff,” Connolly said in a statement.

Police were called to the office on Main Street at 10:49 a.m. Monday.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Police took a man into custody at the office, where other staffers were hiding when officers arrived.

The staffers were taken to hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

“We are extremely happy that this wasn’t worse,” city of Fairfax police Sgt. Lisa Gardner said.

U.S. & World

georgia 58 mins ago

2 Dead, 4 Injured in Shooting at Georgia Motorcycle Club Event, Sheriff Says

TSA 3 hours ago

TSA Tests Facial Recognition Technology at Airports to Boost Security

Stay with News4 for developments to this story.

This article tagged under:

northern VirginiaCrime and Courts
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us