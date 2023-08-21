2 US soldiers arrested over fatal stabbing at funfair in Germany

Two U.S. service members have been arrested in western Germany over the death of a man at a funfair, local police and the U.S. Air Force said Sunday.

A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death in an incident that followed an “argument” at the Säubrenner fair in the small town of Wittlich on Saturday night, police in the nearby city of Trier said in a statement.

Two male suspects have been arrested and have been identified as U.S. military personnel who visited the fair with friends, according to the statement.

Police said they initially identified a group of four people seen by witnesses at the scene of the crime, but zeroed in on two suspects only identified as U.S. servicemen, aged 25 and 26. Their names and ranks have not been released by German police or the U.S. Air Force in Europe.

A police spokesman in Trier on Monday confirmed to NBC News that the victim is a German national. The two U.S. service members are stationed at the U.S. Air Force’s Spangdahlem Air Base, which is close to the town, the spokesperson said.

The two suspects have been handed over to the U.S. authorities, police said, who will take over the investigation “in accordance with the NATO troop statute.”

