2-year-old Nevada boy dies from brain-eating amoeba after visit to hot spring

A 2-year-old boy from Nevada, died this week from a Naegleria fowleri infection, also known as a brain-eating amoeba, state health officials and his mother said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Naegleria fowleri to be the cause of the child’s illness, the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health said in a news release Thursday.

The boy, from Lincoln County, just north of the Las Vegas area, may have been exposed at Ash Springs, a natural hot spring in the county, it said.

State health officials didn't publicly identify the child or immediately respond to a request for his name.

His mother, Briana Bundy, said her 2-year-old son, Woodrow Turner Bundy, died Wednesday after fighting the infection.

Woodrow fought for 7 days, his mother wrote on the Facebook page Rainbows for Raynie.

