DC Police Confirm 20 People Injured, Including 1 Dead in Overnight Shooting

A shooting in Southeast D.C. early Sunday left 20 people injured, including one dead, after multiple people opened gunfire on a large gathering, police say.

Police responded to a shooting at 12:20 a.m. Sunday at 33rd St. and Dubois Place with multiple gunshot victims.

Several of the injured were taken to the hospital and are in critical condition. Others sustained graze wounds, according to police.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Video posted to social media shows someone opening fire on the crowd and people fleeing the scene.

Police have not yet made any arrests.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.

