Sacramento Kings

Kings' 2025 first-round pick lands at No. 13, conveys to Hawks in draft lottery

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Kings won't have a 2025 first-round draft pick unless they acquire one later.

In the 2025 NBA draft lottery conducted on Monday in Chicago, the Kings landed at No. 13, meaning their pick conveys to the Atlanta Hawks to complete the 2022 Kevin Huerter trade.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Sacramento's only chance of keeping their first-round pick was if they jumped into the top four. But that scenario had a 3.8 percent chance of happening.

The Kings, who finished the 2024-25 NBA season with a 40-42 record, entered Monday with a 92.9 percent chance of remaining at No. 13 and a 3.3 percent chance of falling to No. 14.

The pick the Kings traded to the Hawks was top-12 protected, but Sacramento only had a chance at No. 1 through No. 4 and No. 13 or No. 14.

The Kings do have a second-round pick, slotted at No. 42.

Sacramento was the No. 9 seed and qualified for the Western Conference play-in tournament but saw its season end with a blowout home loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

U.S. & World

Trump Administration 15 hours ago

Live updates: US and China agree to pause tariffs; Trump takes first trip abroad

Crime and Courts 2 hours ago

Tory Lanez stabbed in prison and hospitalized

The franchise immediately shifted into offseason mode, parting ways with general manager Monte McNair and replacing him with Scott Perry. A short time later, Doug Christie's interim head coach tag was removed, making him the permanent coach heading into the 2025-26 season.

Perry and Christie now have to figure out how to get the Kings back to the playoffs, with plenty of roster decisions ahead of them.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

A first-round draft pick would have been a valuable trade asset for a team hoping to compete, but Perry won't have that at his disposal this summer.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast

This article tagged under:

Sacramento KingsNBA Draft
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us