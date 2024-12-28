2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft order: Patriots have coveted top pick entering Week 18

New England is in the driver's seat for the No. 1 pick entering the final week of the 2024 regular season.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

The No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is very much in play for the New England Patriots.

Saturday's 40-7 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers brought the Patriots' 2024 record to 3-13. They owned the No. 2 pick heading into Sunday's slate of games, but vaulted up to No. 1 after the New York Giants beat the Indianapolis Colts to improve to 3-13.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders both moved to 4-12 with wins Sunday, meaning there are only four three-win teams -- the Patriots, Tennessee Titans, Giants and Cleveland Browns, who are each 3-13 after losing in Week 17.

The Patriots own the strength of schedule tiebreaker over all three of those teams thanks to a weaker strength of schedule.

Here's the updated order for the top 10 picks in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft:

The Patriots wrap up their 2024 campaign next Sunday at home against the Buffalo Bills. Another loss would guarantee them the No. 1 pick, while a win would drop them to no lower than fourth.

