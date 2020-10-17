Several Injured in Blast, Fire at Virginia Shopping Center

A gas explosion at a shopping center rocked Harrisonburg, Virginia, on Saturday morning, sparking a large fire. At least three people were injured, authorities say.

The fire sent plumes of smoke billowing into the air that could be seen far from the scene.

City spokesman Mike Parks said two people were transported from the scene in serious condition and one had minor injuries, according to the Daily News-Record.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department was working to determine if anyone else was injured, the city said.

A gas explosion caused the large fire, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said.

It's unclear how or in which building the explosion originated. The city says it’s investigating what caused the fire.

“The incident is contained to this building and there is no cause for concern related to additional structures or incidents,” the city’s post on social media said.

Anyone know what’s happening in Harrisonburg pic.twitter.com/LIHlTVeQBj — Evan (@EDribbon) October 17, 2020

Videos posted to social media show debris strewn across a parking lot as firefighters sprayed water on a burning structure.

Northam says that state emergency personnel responded for additional support.

Harrisonburg, in Virginia's Shenandoah Valley, is a city of around 50,000 that's home to James Madison University.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

