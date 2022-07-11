Three-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Left in Hot Car Outside Florida School Where Parents Work

A 3-year-old boy died after being left inside a vehicle parked at a school in Miami Gardens, Florida, where both of his parents work on Monday afternoon in what a school official described as an "accident."

Miami Gardens Police officials said officers were called to the Lubavitch Educational Center with a report of an unresponsive child inside of a vehicle.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the boy to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by doctors. It's unknown exactly how long he may have been in the vehicle.

According to NBC Miami meteorologists, the day's heat index was 101 degrees and temperatures were at 92 degrees just before 4 p.m., around the time the child was found.

The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner identified the boy as Sholom Tauber, and confirmed he died of hyperthermia, or an overheated body, and classified his death as an accident.

In a statement, the Dean of Lubavitch Education Center, Rabbi Benzion Korf, said Tauber was the son of two staff members.

"We are beyond devastated that we experienced an accident on the Lubavitch Education Center (LEC) campus today involving a private vehicle, which resulted in the untimely passing of the 3-year-old son of two staff members," Korf's statement read. "This tragedy hits close to home, and many in our school community have been affected by it. No words can capture the heartbreak and sadness we feel."

