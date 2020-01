More than $300,000 worth of counterfeit makeup was seized from the Downtown Los Angeles area this week, according to police.

Previous tests of counterfeit makeup showed animal feces and hazardous chemicals in the makeup. Among the counterfeit makeup was counterfeit Kylie Cosmetics products, Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits and Too Faced makeup palettes.

Police advise buyers to purchase makeup from an authorized retailer.