35 Counterfeit Super Bowl Rings Seized at O’Hare Airport Mail Facility

If the rings had been real, the manufacturer’s suggested retail price would have been $350,000, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers

A shipment of 35 counterfeit NFL Championship rings from China was seized on April 27 by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at O’Hare’s International Mail Facility, the agency said Monday.

The package contained fake Super Bowl rings for the Green Bay Packers, New York Jets, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins and Denver Broncos, the CBP said in a statement.

The package was flagged for X-ray inconsistencies, and though its customs declaration listed the package's contents as a ring valued at $10, CBP officers discovered the 35 counterfeit NFL Championship rings inside. If the rings had been real, the manufacturer’s suggested retail price would have been $350,000, according to the CBP.

“Preventing counterfeit items from entering the United States is crucial to protecting consumers and our nation’s economy,” said Acting Assistant Area Port Director Ralph Piccirilli in a statement.

Last year the agency, in partnership with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, seized 27,599 shipments with IPR violations. If those products were genuine, the total manufacturer’s suggested retail price would have been over $1.5 billion.

The CBP encourages anyone with information about counterfeit merchandise illegally imported into the United States to submit an anonymous report through e-Allegations Online Trade Violation Reporting System.  

