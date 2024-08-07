air travel

4 killed when single-engine plane crashes in Oklahoma City

NTSB investigators are expected to be on the scene to examine the aircraft.

By The Associated Press

Four people were killed when a small airplane crashed Tuesday afternoon in Oklahoma City, local authorities said.

The plane crashed about 1:30 p.m. at Sundance Airport, a small airport on the outskirts of the city, according to Oklahoma City Fire Capt. John Chenoweth. He said the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration were notified of the crash.

The FAA said in preliminary statement that the aircraft was a single-engine Beechcraft BE33 that crashed while taking off from the airport and the NTSB will be in charge of investigating.

NTSB spokesperson Keith Holloway wrote in an email that the airplane was a Beech F33A, though the information is preliminary. NTSB investigators are expected to be on the scene tomorrow to examine the aircraft, Holloway added.

One resident who lives near Sundance Airport told KOCO 5 News that his son heard helicopters and they went outside. The resident said he smelled smoke.

The manager of Sundance Airport did not immediately return a phone call by The Associated Press seeking comment.

