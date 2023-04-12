Indiana

4 People Shot During Memorial for Slain Man at Indiana Park

One woman and three men were taken to a hospital after a shooting at an Indiana park during a memorial.

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Four people were wounded Wednesday in a shooting at an Indiana park during a memorial, police said.

The shooting occurred around 6:45 p.m. during a balloon release at McCormick Park in Fort Wayne, Officer Anthony Krock told The Journal Gazette.

One woman and three men were taken to a hospital. Krock did not release their conditions.

Krissy Williams told the newspaper that the memorial was held to honor Tyreece Vachon, 19, who was fatally shot Tuesday outside an apartment complex.

Police did not immediately return a message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Indianashooting
