US-Mexico Border

4-Year-Old Dropped Over Border Into US From Mexico

Surveillance video captured the moment the child was dropped from a border barrier in San Diego

By Julia Elbaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities are investigating who dropped a 4-year-old boy over the US-Mexico border on May 15.

US Customs and Border Protection said the incident happened around 9 p.m. in San Diego, approximately half a mile east of the San Ysidro port of entry.

After reviewing surveillance footage at the scene, CPB said the young boy was dropped by someone who was entering the country illegally, and several others were seen crossing over into the U.S.

While the boy did not suffer any serious injuries, gunshots were reportedly heard as officials and EMS were tending to the child.

"Responding Agents and EMS providing first aid to the child also reported gunshots near their position while tending to the child. Remarkably, the child is ok! Do not trust smugglers," 25th Chief of the United States Border Patrol Raul Ortiz warned.

The Chief also advised those in the area to cover.

The incident occurred as Title 42 officially came to a close -- a COVID-19 policy to quickly deport those who illegally enter the country to stop the spread of the virus.

