40-Person Brawl Breaks Out at Golden Corral Over Steak

Police in Pennsylvania are investigating after a fight broke out at a Golden Corral — allegedly over steak.

Video from the scene shows dozens of diners throwing furniture and slamming high chairs in an all-out brawl.

Police confirmed to NBC News that about 40 people were involved in the fight.

"The social media videos depict the chaos of the scene at the time and most individuals were gone upon police arrival," Sgt. Glenn Vandegrift from the Bensalem Township Police Department said. "Thankfully, there were no serious injuries resulting from the fight that we are aware of. Only a few, minor injuries were sustained."

Vandegrift added that they are working to determine the cause of the fight and who was involved.

A former employee of the restaurant told the local CBS affiliate KYW that his coworkers told him the argument started over a shortage of steak at the buffet.

The video below shows violence and may be disturbing to some.

In a now-deleted video of the fight posted on Facebook by Bensalem native Gaven Lauletta, one person can be heard saying, "All I wanted was some steak."

Vandegrift said Golden Corral has been cooperative throughout the investigation.

"We are aware of an unfortunate disturbance that started between two parties of guests at our franchise restaurant in Bensalem, PA," Golden Corral franchisee JK Hospitality LLC told TODAY Food in a statement. "We notified the local authorities, and they are investigating the incident. Thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported. The safety of our guests and co-workers is our top priority."

An initial but unverified report from a spokesperson said that the brawl didn't start because the restaurant ran out of steak, but because a person who ordered a well-done steak thought that the person in line behind them, who ordered a rare steak and got their steak first, cut the line.

The brawl ignited another row (albeit non-physical) on Twitter over whether the food at the all-you-can-eat buffet chain was worth fighting over.

I promise Golden Corral ain’t good enough to be fighting over. https://t.co/wRG4VgAxMh — D. Bryant (@DBryant021) February 1, 2022

"I promise Golden Corral ain’t good enough to be fighting over," one person tweeted.

As a former Golden Corral employee. Trust me. That steak is good. Not sure if it's "2 yrs Probation aggravated assault with a kids high chair" good. GC is a competitive mid-major no one respects because they're in a weak conference with Ryans, Old Country Buffet & Cracker Barrell pic.twitter.com/4GXshdBeB3 — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) February 1, 2022

"As a former Golden Corral employee. Trust me. That steak is good," tweeted comedian Roy Wood Jr. "Not sure if it’s '2 yrs Probation aggravated assault with a kids high chair' good. GC is a competitive mid-major no one respects because they’re in a weak conference with Ryans, Old Country Buffet & Cracker Barrell."

Lauletta, who posted the video on Facebook but was not actually present for the fight, told TODAY he thinks everyone is "focusing on the wrong thing."

"What it boils down to is that it was a group of adults that weren’t acting like adults. You know, there were children there, there were babies. People got hurt," he said. "And it’s just — it’s not acceptable. And, you know, we have to be better than this."

