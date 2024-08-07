Preliminary 5.2-magnitude earthquake in Kern County rattles SoCal

Various parts of Southern California were rattled Tuesday evening as a preliminary 5.2-magnitude earthquake shook 25 miles from Bakersfield.

The United States Geological Survey reported the temblor at 9:09 p.m. in Mettler at a depth of 6 miles.

Residents in Camarillo and Canyon Country reported feeling the earthquake to USGS. On social media, residents in Orange, Reseda, Fontana and even as far south as San Diego reported feeling the jolt.

USGS reported about 14 aftershocks ranging from 2.5-magnitude to 4.5-magnitude.

According to the agency,

No injuries or structural damage were reported in connection with the earthquake.