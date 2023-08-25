Pasadena

5 shot near apartment complex following fight in Pasadena

By Staff Reports

Five people were found shot following a fight in Pasadena Friday night.

The victims were on the ground near an apartment complex on the 100 block of east Orange Grove Boulevard when police officers arrived around 7:33 p.m., Pasadena Police Department Lt. Monica Cuellar said. Four victims were taken to a hospital by firefighters, while another took themselves to the hospital.

The condition of the victims was not immediately clear.

The shooting stemmed from some sort of fight, Cuellar said. There was no immediate description of the gunman.

