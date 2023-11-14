Curious about which words were first recorded in English the year you were born?

There's a tool that can help you find out.

The Merriam-Webster Time Traveler records which words were first used in print all the way until before the 12th century. Explore the webpage to see which words came into print the year you were born – and the findings might surprise you.

Some words might evoke nostalgia or remind you of different zeitgeist eras, others might make you laugh. Here's a shortened selection of words that were first recorded in English from 1960 through 2022. Click here to view the full Time Traveler tool.

1960

Acid reflux

Bossa nova

Fast-food

Poo

Theme park

1961

Black Friday

Computer science

Conspiracy theorist

Fettucine Alfredo

Gaslighting

1962

Belgian waffle

Coffee table

Miniskirt

Red-flag

Salsa

1963

Baby boomer

Deadass

Neuroscience

Sexism

Yay

1964

Colorism

Gentrification

Homophobia

Pantsuit

Quinceañera

1965

Biohazard

Domino theory

Maltipoo

Stagflation

Xerox

1966

Art deco

Gochujang

Noise pollution

Red Guard

Yuck

1967

Dirtbag

Ego trip

Paramedic

Rip off

Slo-mo

1968

Butt naked

Fanfic

Jazz-rock

Reggae

Ziplock

1969

Afrobeat

Bollywood

DUI

Point guard

String bikini

1970

Agent Orange

Bad hair day

Control freak

Love handles

Skate park

1971

Camerawoman

Dashcam

Open marriage

Username

Wild card

1972

Beer pong

Cash cow

Floppy disk

Latina

Playlist

1973

Fact-check

Hot tub

Sea monkey

Oobleck

Pro-choice

1974

CT scan

Life support

Transgender

Touch screen

Wimp out

1975

Brainiac

Fast fashion

Greenhouse gas

Playdate

Smashburger

1976

Ableism

Digital camera

Meme

Pooper-scooper

Wannabe

1977

Buzz cut

Gamer

Karaoke

Shopaholic

Strip mall

1978

BFF

Eye candy

Improv

Stockholm syndrome

Pad thai

1979

Breakout session

Email

Hip-hop

Lip-lock

Pepper spray

1980

Air guitar

Baby bump

Chill out

Fugly

One-trick pony

1981

App

Boom box

Elbow bump

Party monster

Warm fuzzies

1982

Baby fever

Gaydar

Impostor syndrome

Tiramisu

Valley girl

1983

Bae

Cell phone

Green screen

Screenshot

Zip tie

1984

Down bad

Geeked

Laptop

Netizen

Sriracha

1985

Air fryer

Anime

Boy band

Cool beans

Intifada

1986

Chat room

Cringey

Glasnost

Internet

Jump scare

1987

Down

Generation X

GIF

Paintball

Virtual reality

1988

Emo

F-bomb

Mad cow disease

Mosh pit

Stress ball

1989

Bubble butt

Caffeinate

Cybersecurity

Intersectionality

Juneteenth National Independence Day

1990

Hand gel

LARP

McMansion

Shout-out

Twentysomething

1991

Arnold Palmer

Bestie

Cybercrime

Granny panties

NPC

1992

Buzzkill

Gen X

Man cave

MILF

Photoshop

1993

Cosplay

Fashionista

Gender-fluid

Generation Z

Website

1994

Bootylicious

Cyber warfare

Friend zone

Upcycle

Wifebeater

1995

Bridezilla

Jorts

Mom jeans

Noob

Slacktivism

1996

Face-palm

GOAT

Live streaming

Phishing

Smartphone

1997

Auto-tune

Bokey

Emoji

Friends with benefits

Judgy

1998

Amirite

Cyberbullying

Dark web

Neurodiversity

Social networking

1999

Blogger

Carbon footprint

Clickbait

Incel

K-pop

2000

FaceTime

Faux-hawk

Geocaching

Google (verb)

Speed dating

2001

Anti-vaxxer

Bromance

Forever chemical

Captcha

Twerking

2002

Beast mode

Nip slip

Selfie

TL;DR

Vlog

2003

Binge-watch

Dad bod

Flash mob

Net neutrality

Social distancing

2004

Chonky

FOMO

Paywall

Podcast

Social media

2005

Butt-dial

Glamping

Rage quit

Truther

Upvote

2006

Bucket list

Bussin’

Smishing

Totes

YouTuber

2007

DM

Epic fail

Friendsgiving

Retweet

Yeet

2008

Adorbs

Bitcoin

Mansplain

Me Too

Unfollow

2009

Alt-right

Body-shame

Cryptocurrency

Jegging

Vaccine passport

2010

5G

Arab Spring

Galentine’s Day

Instagram

2011

ASMR

Blockchain

Thirst trap

Wokeness

2012

Escape room

Ghost gun

Generative AI

Hot take

2013

Adulting

Bingeable

Finsta

Virtue signaling

2014

Black Lives Matter

Manspreading

On fleek

Zoom

2015

Blackfishing

Ghost kitchen

2016

Cancel culture

Girlboss

2017

GOATED

NFT

Zoomer

2018

Deepfake

2019

Large language model

Meme stock

2020

COVID-19

Doomscroll

Maskne

Physically distance

2021

Delta variant

Omicron variant

Rizz

2022