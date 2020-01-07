Puerto Rico

6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Coast of Puerto Rico: USGS

By Sophie Reardon

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck south of Puerto Rico early Tuesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported on its website.

The USGS says the earthquake was 10 kilometers south of Indios, Puerto Rico, and at a depth of 7 kilometers. It struck just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and was originally reported as a 6.6-magnitude quake.

According to a tweet from the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center, there is no tsunami threat for the island at this time.

U.S. & World

Iraq 10 hours ago

US Coalition Forces to Move Some Troops Out of Baghdad

Gorilla 3 hours ago

Calif. Eye Experts Operate on Unusual Patient

Tuesday's earthquake comes after a recent wave of smaller earthquakes, including a pair of 5.8 and 5.1-magnitude earthquakes that struck off the southern coast of the island on Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

This article tagged under:

Puerto Ricoearthquake
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us