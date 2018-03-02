In this January 21, 2018 file photo. activists participate in a demonstration for women's rights on January 21, 2018 in Berlin, Germany.

Six months since the #MeToo movement formed, when dozens of women revealed and made allegations of sexual assault and systematic harassment against powerful men in the entertainement industry, several leading women in the industry sat down with NBC News to discuss the changes or lack thereof since the movement began last tyear.

NBC News sat down with six female writers, actors and directors in the entertainment industry; Angela Robinson, writer, director of "Professor Marston and the Wonder Woman," Catherine Hardwicke, director of "Thirteen," "Twilight" and "Lords of Dogtown," Gina Prince-Bythewood, writer and director of "Love & Basketball," Jessie Kahnweiler, writer, director, star of "The Skinny," Lake Bell, writer, actress and director of "In a World," and Tracy Oliver, writer of "Girls Trip."

Their discussion with NBC News uncovered optimism for the future, but continued chagrin with the realities of entertainment industry, NBC News reported.





