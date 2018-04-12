Conagra Brands is recalling over 67 tons of Salisbury steak dinners because it may be contaminated with bone fragments, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Wednesday.

The Arkansas-based company said it had received several complaints and three reports of minor oral injury associated with the consumption of "Banquet Family Size 6 Salisbury Steaks & Brown Gravy Made With Chicken, Pork and Beef — Grill Marks Added."

It is recalling 135,159 pounds of the product produced on March 10, 2018 and shipped nationwide. The 27-oz cartons bear the lot code 5006 8069 10 05 and have a "best by" date of "SEP 01 2019" printed on the package. The recalled products also have a USDA mark of inspection with establishment number “P-115” located on the side panel of the package.

The USDA classifies the risk associated with the recall as "High" and says anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

Anyone who has the recalled product is being advised not to eat it. Customers who purchased the product should throw it out or return it to the place it was purchased.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Conagra Brands Consumer Affairs at (800) 289-6014.