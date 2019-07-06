PHOTOS: 2nd Powerful Earthquake Rocks Southern California - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

PHOTOS: 2nd Powerful Earthquake Rocks Southern California

By Nina Lin and Sierra Jackson

8 PHOTOS

1 minute ago

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 1 minute ago
A second powerful earthquake rocked Southern California close to midnight, a day after a 6.4 magnitude quake hit the same area in Kern County just north of Los Angeles.
More Photo Galleries
'Leave Seals Be This Pupping Season:' The Marine Mammal Center Reminds Visitors
A Special Night Viewing of Cherry Blossoms at Hakone Gardens
Connect With Us
AdChoices