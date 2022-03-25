San Gabriel Valley

7-Eleven Clerk Pistol-Whipped in Violent Robbery Caught on Camera

A robber held a gun to the head of the Montclair store employee before striking him in the head and leaving with about $100.

By Toni Guinyard and Jonathan Lloyd

A masked gunman pistol-whipped a 7-Eleven employee in a violent robbery that was caught on camera Thursday night in Montclair.

The crime was reported at about 11:30 p.m. at the Holt Boulevard store in the southwestern San Gabriel Valley community. Video shows the robber hold a gun to the cashier’s head behind the store counter before using the weapon to strike him one time.  

The clerk fell to the ground clutching his head. Details about his injuries were not immediately available. He could be seen speaking with firefighter-paramedics outside the store after the attack. 

“I’m concerned about my co-worker, but he’s tough,” said employee Tony Buchanan. “He’ll be ok.”

The robber left with about $100, employees said. 

The robber also was caught on camera as he entered the store. 

Police asked anyone with information about the attack to contact the Montclair Police Department. 

