$7 Million Worth of Heroin, Fentanyl Found Hidden in NYC Apartment Coffee Table

A Bronx man is facing serious drug charges after police said they uncovered $7 million dollars worth of fentanyl and heroin concealed in a coffee table.

Investigators said they saw 59-year-old Samuel Rojas-Camacho entering and exiting an apartment building — which they believed to be a drug stash location — in the Norwood neighborhood near Van Cortlandt Park at least three times.

The car he was a passenger in was pulled over Monday night at the corner of Jerome Avenue and East 233rd Street in Woodlawn Heights, and a raid of the apartment later that night turned up 50 pounds of fentanyl and heroin. There were also street-ready glassine envelopes stamped with the brand name "Skull Crusher."

Authorities say some of the drugs were hidden in a trap compartment in a coffee table.

Rojas-Camacho faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia. He was held on $100,000 bond following his arraignment Wednesday.

"This case illustrates how narcotics flow from state to state, with large amounts of fentanyl and heroin continuing to flood New York City. Traffickers take great pains to conceal drug shipments that sell for millions of dollars, in this case inside a table outfitted with a hidden trap compartment,” said Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget G. Brennan.