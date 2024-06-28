Utah

7 youth group members taken to the hospital after lightning strike in Utah

Officials said around 50 children "felt the shock of the lightning," causing 7 of them to be transported to the hospital with medical concerns due to the electrocution.

By Daniela Gonzalez

Getty Images

Seven members of a youth group in Utah were taken to the hospital after being struck by lightning during a hike Thursday, according to officials.

The group from the Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints from Salina was hiking in the eastern part of Sevier County at around 1:35 p.m. when it began to rain and a lightning struck the ground close to them, the Sevier County Sheriff's Office said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Officials said around 50 children "felt the shock of the lightning," causing 7 of them to be transported to the hospital with medical concerns due to the electrocution.

Two of the children were experiencing more serious symptoms and were flown to Primary Children's Hospital Lehi. The other 5 were taken to other hospitals, officials said.

None of the children taken to the hospital are expected to have life-threatening injuries. The rest of the children were all accounted for and brought back to Salina, and they have been returned to their parents.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Utah
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us