Breonna Taylor

7,000-Square-Foot Breonna Taylor Mural Put in Maryland Park

By Associated Press

A 7,000-square-foot mural honoring Breonna Taylor, a 26-year old Black woman who was fatally shot by police in her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment, has been put in a Maryland park.

Nearly 30 volunteers and 10 teaching artists finished the project in Annapolis’ Chambers park Sunday, WBAL-TV reported.

The artwork was a team effort by the Banneker-Douglass Museum, the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture, and Future History Now, a youth organization that focuses on mural projects, news outlets reported.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 18 hours ago

Virus Updates: WHO Says Airborne Transmission Evidence Not Yet ‘Definitive'; DeVos Pushes Reopening Schools

Brazil 9 hours ago

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro Tests Positive for COVID-19

Jeff Huntington, the founder of Future History Now, told WBAL-TV the artwork will help youth in Annapolis remember “this pivotal moment in history in a creative, positive and active way.”

Taylor was shot eight times by officers who burst into her home using a no-knock warrant during a March 13 narcotics investigation. The warrant to search her home was in connection with a suspect who did not live there and no drugs were found inside.

One officer involved in her shooting was fired last month.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Breonna TaylorAnnapolis
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us