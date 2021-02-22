75-Year-Old Protester Shoved to Ground by Police in Buffalo Files Lawsuit

A 75-year-old man who was seen being shoved to the ground by Buffalo police and bleeding on the ground during a protest last year is suing the officers and other officials, according to court documents.
Martin Gugino suffered a fractured skull in the June 4 encounter, which was captured on video, NBC News reports.
The suit filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York seeks economic damages as well as punitive damages "in an amount sufficient to punish them and deter others from similar conduct."
A prosecutor filed charges against two Buffalo police officers, Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski, but a grand jury earlier this month declined charges, and the case was dismissed.
