9 shot in downtown Cleveland; no suspect in custody

The Cleveland Police department said it is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for tips on the case.

Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire at a group of people in downtown Cleveland, injuring nine people before fleeing.

The shooting occurred at 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the city's warehouse district, the Cleveland Police Department said in a press release. There were no fatalities in the incident, but all nine victims did have gunshot wounds.

Police respond to a shooting in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 9, 2023.WKYC

Investigators interviewed the victims and are reviewing video evidence. Police have not identified a suspect or given a description of the shooter.

