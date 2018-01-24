Colorado Deputy Shot and Killed, 2 Suspects Remain at Large - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Colorado Deputy Shot and Killed, 2 Suspects Remain at Large

Published at 11:48 PM PST on Jan 24, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Your Highway 1 Bucket List
    Denver Post via Getty Images
    In this undated file photo, Adams County Sheriffs arrive at the First Church of the Nazarene in Cherry Hills for Denver Police Officer Celena Hollis' funeral services Saturday afternoon. Hollis was shot and killed June 24th, 2012, while trying to break up a fight at City Park during a jazz concert. On Jan. 24, 2018, a deputy was shot and killed responding to an assault call.

    Authorities have taken a suspect into custody and are looking for two others after a sheriff's deputy was shot to death during a confrontation north of Denver.

    A spokeswoman for The Adams County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to an "assault in progress" Wednesday night and saw one of the suspects run behind a house. She says that suspect pulled a handgun and shot the deputy in the chest before fleeing. He was taken into custody a short time later.

    Investigators set a large perimeter in their search for two other suspects, who remain on the loose.

    The deputy's name and age have not been released, and the spokeswoman did not release any other information about what led to the shooting in a residential area about 8 miles (13 kilometers) north of downtown Denver.

    Top News Photos: Judge Sentences Ex-Olympic Doctor

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Carlos Osorio/AP

    The shooting happened less than a month after 29-year-old Douglas County sheriff's deputy Zackari Parrish was fatally shot and four other officers were injured in an ambush in suburban Denver.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices