Aly Raisman: Abusers Can't Have the Power Anymore

The two Olympic gold medalists spoke in court Friday about the sexual abuse they experienced from the disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor, Larry Nassar.

Aly Raisman, who publically accused disgraced Olympic doctor Larry Nassar of abuse, spoke with NBC News about empowering young girls and women and creating change.

Raisman is working to educate girls and women about abuse, saying, "We want them to understand what the grooming techniques are, so that hopefully we can one day live in a world where nobody has to say the words 'Me too.'"

The Olympic gold medalist, who delivered an impassioned statement against Nassar at his sentencing hearing on Friday, said the key to breaking the cycle of abuse is "normalizing the conversation" around it. "The more we talk about it, the more we create a safe space," she said.

"I hope that all the abusers around the world are listening and understanding that the innocent children they abused, as Kyle Stephens said: 'They grow up into strong women to destroy their worlds,'" Raisman said. "It’s so important for these abusers to not have any power. For so long our society gave them all the power, and we can't do that anymore."

