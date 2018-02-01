Apple Earnings Beat Expectations, But iPhone Shipments Fall From a Year Ago - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Apple Earnings Beat Expectations, But iPhone Shipments Fall From a Year Ago

Published 4 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The 21 Most Exciting Flavors at Taste Washington
    Getty Images
    The iPhone SE is displayed during an Apple special event at the Apple headquarters on March 21, 2016 in Cupertino, California.

    Apple reported quarterly earnings on Thursday that beat expectations, and revenue that also topped estimates, but its outlook isn't looking as strong.

    Apple expects to make $60 billion to $62 billion in the current quarter, below the $65.73 that Wall Street was looking for, CNBC reported. Apple also expects profit margins of 38 percent to 38.5 percent, slimmer than the 38.9 percent expected.

    In other words, Apple either expects to sell fewer phones, or expects to sell phones that are either more expensive to make or have lower prices.

    Shares whipsawed after hours as investors digested news of falling iPhone sales, but higher prices.

    2018 Super Bowl Ads Offer Something for Everyone

    [NATL] 2018 Super Bowl Ads Offer Something for Everyone

    For millions of fans Super Bowl commercials are one of the most anticipated and entertaining parts of the football championship finals, and this year's ad game has something for everyone. NBC's Jay Gray reports.

    (Published 4 hours ago)
    Get More at CNBC.com
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices