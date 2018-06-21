Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of Rapper XXXTentacion - NBC Bay Area
Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of Rapper XXXTentacion

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

    Vigil Held for XXXTentacion

    NBC 6's Stephanie Bertini reports.

    (Published Tuesday, June 19, 2018)

    A 22-year-old man was arrested in Broward County in connection with the fatal shooting of popular rapper XXXTentacion outside a Deerfield Beach, Florida, business earlier this week, authorities said.

    Dedrick Williams was arrested by deputies in Pompano Beach and booked Wednesday evening on charges that include first-degree murder.

    Police say the 20-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, was shot while sitting in his car Monday afternoon outside of Riva Motorsports. Several witnesses say they saw two men fleeing the scene after the shooting wearing masks.

    Officials believe the motive was a robbery.

    It was not immediately clear if Williams had an attorney who could answer to the charges.

