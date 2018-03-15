Astronaut Scott Kelly No Longer Has Same DNA as Twin After Year in Space - NBC Bay Area
Astronaut Scott Kelly No Longer Has Same DNA as Twin After Year in Space

Kelly no longer shares the exact same DNA as his identical twin

By Scott Stump

Published 17 minutes ago

    AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, File
    In this March 4, 2016, file photo, NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, left, and his twin Mark get together before a press conference in Houston. Scott Kelly set a U.S. record with his a 340-day mission to the International Space Station. His identical twin, Mark, retired as an astronaut soon after the shuttle program ended in 2011, yet agreed to medical testing as part of the unprecedented twins study that got under way well before Scott’s March 2015 launch from Kazakhstan. Since arriving back from his mission seven percent of Scott's DNA changed.

    After a yearlong mission in outer space Scott Kelly came back a changed man — genetically. A NASA study found that the 54-year-old no longer shares the exact same DNA as his identical twin astronaut Mark Kelly.

    According to NASA, 93 percent of Scott’s DNA returned to normal after landing, but seven percent did not. This can point to possible longer term changes in genes related to his immune system, DNA repair, bone formation networks and more.

    “I no longer have to call @ShuttleCDRKelly my identical twin brother anymore,” Scott joked on Twitter. 

