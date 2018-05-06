OTAY MESA, CA - APRIL 21: Department of Homeland Security John Kelly and Attorney General Jeff Session speak to the media during a tour of the border and immigrant detention operations at Brown Field Station on April 21, 2017 in Otay Mesa, California. Secretary Kelly and Attorney General Sessions are on the second leg of a tour together this week after visiting El Paso and were joined by U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.(Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is visiting the San Diego border area Monday to discuss immigration policies, the Department of Justice announced Sunday.

Sessions will hold a 1 p.m. press conference with Immigration and Customs Enforcement Deputy Director Thomas D. Homan at an undisclosed location.

The DOJ said the two will talk about the Trump administration's immigration enforcement actions. The agency did not disclose any specific enforcement plans the two will discuss.

The visit comes two weeks after the caravan of asylum seekers from Central America arrived at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. The last of the of the 161 asylum seekers from the caravan crossed into the U.S. on Friday to be processed.

Handcuffed Man Jumps From 2nd Floor of Courthouse

Dramatic video shows 25-year-old Christopher Clay Rudd throwing himself from the second floor of the Spanish Fork, Utah, courthouse after running handcuffed from the courtroom. Rudd told police he was trying to harm himself, according to authorities. (Published Friday, May 4, 2018)

President Donald Trump has railed against the migrant caravan, calling them a threat to national security. He's used the caravan to rallied support for his border wall despite the fact that most asylum seekers turned themselves in to border inspectors.

Sessions last visited San Diego in April 2017 with then-Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to look at ways to improve border security. His visit on Monday will be the third high-profile visit to the Southern California U.S-Mexico border from the Trump administration in as many months.

In March, Trump visited San Diego to inspect the border wall prototypes and, at the end of April, Vice President Mike Pence visited the Calexico border to inspect border fence replacement there.