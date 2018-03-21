Austin Bomber 'Neutralized' in Shootout: Sources

Emergency vehicles stage near the site of another explosion, March 20, 2018, in Austin, Texas.

Two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell NBC News that the suspect in the Austin bombings is believed to be down and neutralized.

An officer-involved shooting took place on Interstate 35 in Round Rock, Texas.

The confrontation took place between the Austin PD SWAT team and the individual believed to be connected to the bombings.



Round Rock police say while northbound I-35 is open, Southbound I-35 will be closed for the next four to six hours due to the investigation.

There is no immediate danger to the public.

