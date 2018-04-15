Barbara Bush Focusing on 'Comfort Care': Spokesperson

After a recent series of hospitalizations, former first lady Barbara Bush is forgoing additional medical treatment and focusing on "comfort care," the office of George H.W. Bush said in a statement.

Barbara Bush made the decision after "consulting her family and doctors," the statement said, and the 92-year-old "is surrounded by a family she adores."

She is the wife of former President George H.W. Bush (41) and the mother of former President George W. Bush (43).

"It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself — thanks to her abiding faith — but for others," the statement said, adding that she "appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving."