Bernie Sanders Underwent Procedure Due to Blocked Artery

Democratic Presidential hopeful U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at the Philadelphia Council AFL-CIO Workers Presidential Summit, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA, on September 17, 2019. (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Bernie Sanders campaign announced Wednesday that the Democratic presidential candidate underwent a procedure after he was found to have a blockage in an artery on Tuesday night.

Sanders reportedly experienced some chest discomfort during a campaign event. Following a medical evaluation and testing, a blockage was found and two stents were successfully inserted.

He is conversing and in good spirits, according to his campaign.

"He will be resting up over the next few days," Jeff Weaver, senior adviser to the Sanders campaign, said in a statement. "We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates."

They did not say where he is being treated.

According to his campaign's Facebook page, Sanders was scheduled to attend a Las Vegas Grassroots Fundraiser on Tuesday night at an undisclosed location. He also had events scheduled in Las Vegas on Wednesday and California on Thursday and Friday.

This isn't the first time he has had a medical issue while on the campaign trail. When he was runnning for president in November of 2015, Sanders underwent an outpatient hernia repair procedure.