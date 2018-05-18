Bill Gates: Trump Asked the Difference Between HIV and HPV

Rex Tillerson and Rick Perry are among the new picks for the Trump administration. Andrew Siff reports. (Published Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016)

Bill Gates told members of his charity that President Donald Trump asked if HPV and HIV were the same thing and knew a "scary" amount about his daughter's physical appearance, according to video exclusively obtained by MSNBC's Chris Hayes, NBC News reported.



The billionaire explained in the video, which aired Thursday night on "All In With Chris Hayes," that he had avoided speaking to Trump before the election but went to see him in December 2016.

Trump knew Gates' equestrian daughter, Jennifer, from seeing her at a horse show he throws, Gates explained. He also said Trump asked him "if vaccines weren't a bad thing" and "wanted to know the difference between HIV and HPV."



Hayes told viewers: "We have reached out to the [Gates] Foundation, of course, for comment but have not yet received a response."