Biological Mom Found With 2 Kids After Foster Mom Shot in Miami

Police have found two children with their biological mother after the kids were taken from a home where their foster mother was shot in southwest Miami-Dade Friday morning.

Miami-Dade Police Sgt. Carlos Rosario said the incident happened just after 5 a.m. when a man and woman went to the home in the Richmond Heights area near 136th Street and Jackson Street and made contact with the 77-year-old foster mom.

The foster mom was shot and the man and woman fled in a white sedan with the two children, a 2-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, Rosario said. The 77-year-old woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was in stable condition.

Rosario said detectives worked to find the two children and their biological mother, 34-year-old Candi Johnson. Johnson and the children were found hours later in the area of 87th Street and Northwest 11th Avenue, officials said.

Police haven't confirmed that Johnson was the woman at the home at the time of the shooting, and it's unknown if Johnson could face any charges. Officials said they are still looking for the man who was at the home and possibly a third man.

Police are working with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Florida Department of Children and Families in the investigation.

"This is a very active investigation," Rosario said.