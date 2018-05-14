In this March 30, 2018, file photo, Black Lives Matter protesters stage a demonstration in front of Sacramento City Hall to, California, demanding justice for Stephon Clark, who was shot and killed by Sacramento police on March 18. As high-profile police shootings continue to shake the United States, a growing number of black police chiefs are struggling to deal with the way their officers treat young men of color.

Daniel Hahn, police chief of Sacramento where Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old black man, was killed in March, is among the officers trying to deal with this issue. He said Clark's death was "another piece of evidence that our relationship with the community was not where it needed to be."

American police departments have long struggled with allegations of racism and brutality, but a renewed sense of urgency was sparked in recent years. According to some researchers, a significantly higher number of black police officers has the potential to ease tensions between police and black communities. According to the most recently available government data on local police departments, 12 percent of departments were black and 73 percent were white in 2013.