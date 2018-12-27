Blue Light Floods Sky Over Queens in NYC

A transformer explosion in Queens sent an eerie blue light flooding into the nighttime sky over New York City Thursday night, startling residents.

Con Edison says a couple of transformers tripped offline at the substation at 20th Avenue and 32nd Street, sparking a fire.

The explosion lit up the sky so brightly in neighborhoods like Astoria and Queens that it briefly appeared to be daytime, residents reported. Smoke arose from the source of the blue light, visible from as far as Manhattan.

People in Queens reported the electricity briefly flickering off in their homes, and LaGuardia Airport saw a total blackout at one point. A News 4 staffer picking up his daughter in Terminal A said the lights started to flicker, then turned off completely while the emergency lighting remained lit.

The NYPD is asking people to avoid the area of 20th Avenue and 31st Street in Astoria while they investigated the transformer explosion at the Con Edison power plant in Astoria East and North Queens.