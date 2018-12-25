 In Photos: Christmas 2018 Around the World - NBC Bay Area
In Photos: Christmas 2018 Around the World

By Asher Klein

12 PHOTOS

Christmas celebrations come in all shapes and sizes, from the Vatican to Afghanistan and beyond. Take a look at how people marked the holiday in 2018 across the globe.
