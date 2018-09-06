Cincinnati Police Respond to Shooting Incident Downtown

Cincinnati police said Thursday morning officers were responding to a shooting downtown at Fountain Square.

The Cincinnati Police Department tweeted about 9:30 a.m. ET that authorities were investigating the incident at Fifth Third Bank on Walnut Street. Fountain Square and the surrounding area were closed to pedestrians.

Police did not immediately say if there were any injuries.

A video posted to social media by Scott Ford showed a heavy police presence downtown. Ford wrote that "traffic is a parking lot along 7th." Another video from Ford showed several ambulances.

