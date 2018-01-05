Claire's Says Lab Results Show Products Are Asbestos-Free

Claire's stores nationwide have pulled nine items from store shelves after a family in Rhode Island says they found asbestos in their 6-year-old's makeup. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017)

Girls' jewelry and accessory store Claire's said Thursday that lab results have shown that its products are not contaminated with asbestos, after a report last month of the toxic substance in store items, CNBC reported.

The retailer said in a statement that "test results received to date from two certified independent labs confirm that the products in question are asbestos free, completely safe and meet all government requirements. ... Any report that suggests that the products are not safe is totally false."

The results come after a woman had claimed that her daughter's glitter makeup kit tested positive at a lab for tremolite asbestos, a toxic, cancer-causing material, according to a December report from WJAR-TV. Claire's pulled products from its store shelves out of caution.

Sean Fitzgerald, who performed the initial tests for the woman at Scientific Analytical Institute, told CNBC he stands by his positive results, adding that some companies can use testing methods that are approved but not up to today's standards.