Twelve people charged in the college admissions cheating scandal are expected to be arraigned Monday in federal court in Boston.

Twelve defendants who allegedly played a role in a major college admissions scandal are scheduled to appear in Boston's Moakley Federal Courthouse on Monday.

For nearly two weeks, the courthouse has been the epicenter of the scandal, with defendants and their lawyers slowly processing out after being in front of a judge. But Monday will be the busiest day yet.

Those expected to appear include college coaches and administrators, as well as members of the fake non-profit accused of covering up the crime.

The man behind the scandal is William Singer, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy and other charges in federal court on March 12. Singer was allegedly paid $25 million from about 800 families over the course of years.

In exchange, Singer would promise admission into some of the country's top universities. The scheme involved falsifying scores on college entrance exams and creating fake athletic profiles to get the applicants in as student-athletes.

The scandal was first exposed on March 12 when 50 people, including Hollwood actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, were indicted by the FBI and the U.S. attorney's office in Boston in an alleged far-reaching bribery scheme that involved college athletic coaches and college entrance exam administrators. Feds dubbed the bust "Operation Varsity Blues."

On Monday, Yale University announced that after investigating it had decided to rescind the admission of a student linked to the national bribery scandal.

One defendant scheduled to appear before a judge Monday is Igor Dvorskiy, the director of a prep school in Los Angeles where students allegedly had their test scores changed.

According to court documents, Dvorskiy was typically paid $10,000 per student to allegedly allow another man to take the test in the student's place. He would also reportedly change their answers on his own.

There are two major court dates left after Monday, including April 3, when actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Laughlin will appear in court.

