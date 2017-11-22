U.S. House members are formally introducing legislation overhauling the House’s system for handling sexual harassment complaints. Scott MacFarlane reports. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017)

The spotlight was already on a lack of accountability in how Congress handles sexual harassment claims when a newly reported accusation against Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., raised more questions Tuesday, NBC News reported.

The settlement reached between Conyers and a former staffer from his office came outside the scope of Capitol Hill's official reporting mechanism, using taxpayer dollars from the congressman's discretionary fund. It's now under a House Ethics Committee investigation.

Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., has been pushing to reform the Office of Compliance's harassment reporting system and said Conyers' way of reporting provides even less oversight.

Speier and other members of Congress have introduced a bill, the Me Too Congress Act, which would give victims more rights through the process. But it wouldn't apply to cases like Conyers'.

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe Resigns

Zimbabwe’s Parliament launched impeachment proceedings against the country’s leader of 37 years, before he sent a letter of resignation. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017)



